‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Spark Engagement Rumors

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, sparked engagement rumors after she posted a photo of the two wearing matching rings.

On Dec. 8, the 21-year-old Meyer shared photos of the two. The first shows them looking right at the camera, while the second shows the two kissing. In both photos, they are clearly wearing rings on the third finger of their left hands. Meyer included the caption “#notmarried.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Galecki, 43, posted a filtered, black and white version of the photo on his Instagram page, adding “#Vegas” in the caption. He tagged Florida Georgia Line and Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley, since the photo was taken after the duo’s concert.

View this post on Instagram 💝 #notmarried A post shared by Alaįna✨ (@alainamariemeyer) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:23pm PST

On Wednesday, Galecki posted another photo of the two, adding the hashtag “Partners In Crime.”

Meyer and Galecki made their first public appearance together in September when they were photographed in Los Angeles. However, they hinted at their relationship on Instagram with clues, like Galecki crediting Meyer with taking a photo of him in a plane on his way to Michigan and Meyer sharing a photo of herself holding a Polaroid picture that included Galecki in July.

On Sept. 17, Meyer confirmed the relationship by posting a photo of the two together before they went to the Emmy Awards. A few days earlier, Meyer shared a photo of their matching tattoos. Meyer had “JG” written on her arm, just above a skull. Galecki had “AMM” and a heart tattooed onto his left hand.

“Gone country and branded by babe,” she wrote in the caption.

In November, the couple made their red carpet debut at the E! People’s Choice Awards, and chronicled the experience on Instagram. “Peeps choice was so fun with my bae,” Meyer wrote on Instagram.

While it is not clear if Meyer will get to appear in front of the camera during The Big Bang Theory‘s final season, she did visit the set. On Sept. 6, she shared photos from the Warner Bros. lot, showing herself on the set with Galecki and a friend.

Galecki previously dated his Big Bang Theory on-screen wife, Kaley Cuoco from 2008 to 2010. The former Roseanne actor also dated actress Kelli Garner from March 2012 to August 2014, notes Us Weekly.

The Big Bang Theory is now in its final season. The show is now in its winter break, but will be back on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET with “The Paintball Scattering.”

Photo Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images