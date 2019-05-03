‘Big Bang Theory’: Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer’s Most Romantic Snaps

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have just announced that they are expecting their first child!

The couple has been dating for several months, and ahead of their big news they’ve shared so many romantic photos together.

On the heels of their pregnancy news, now is a perfect time to revisit some of those adorable posts and pictures.

Below, we have complied a selection of the best snaps the couple has shared. Scroll down to check them out!

Night Out

Galecki and Meyer have been dating since summer 2018, making their relationship social media official around that same time.

One of the first indications was when the Big Bang Theory star shared a photo in July and credited Meyer as the photographer.

Backstage

Meyer has visited Galecki on the set of his hit series, which will be ending this year.

In 2018, it was announced that The Big Bang Theory would not be back for a new season and that the current one will be its finale.

Bundled Up

Interestingly, the couple have tattoos dedicated to one another.

Meyer’s has “JG” written on her arm with a skull underneath. Galecki’s tattoo is “AMM,” Meyer’s initials, with a heart underneath it.

Happy Holidays!

There is a pretty steep age difference between the two lovebirds.

Galecki is 43 years old, and Meyer is 21.

Black & White

Notably, the pair do quite a bit of traveling together.

They have been all over the country, but have also made some trips together outside the U.S. as well.

“Bond. James Bond.”

View this post on Instagram ? @sanctionedjohnnygalecki A post shared by Alaįna✨ (@alainamariemeyer) on Feb 23, 2019 at 10:14am PST

In one recent post, Meyer shared an Instagram Boomerang video of the couple at the WME Oscar party.

The couple channelled their inner 007 and posed like James Bond.

Critics Choice Awards

Galecki also takes Meyer to all of the big awards shows that he attends.

Earlier this year the couple turned up at the Critics Choice Awards show together.

People’s Choice Awards

The couple also attended the People’s Choice Awards together.

Galecki sported a cool dark blue suit with a burgundy dress shirt, and Meyer donned a classic black dress.