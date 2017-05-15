‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Marries Partner Todd Spiewak

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Marries Todd Spiewak After 14 Years Together https://t.co/G4Ixv84hwq — People Magazine (@people) May 14, 2017

This couple is official!

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak have tied the knot. The Big Bang Theory actor’s rep confirmed the news to Page Six. The two reportedly married at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The 44-year-old star is known to be private about his personal life, though in November, he took to Instagram to share a sweet message to his partner celebrating their 14-year anniversary.

“I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” Parsons captioned the photo. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

The CBS actor also opened up about his relationship at the GLESN Respect Awards in 2013.

“I’ve never considered myself an activist,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I’ve never considered my relationship with Todd to be an act of activism. Rather simply, it’s an act of love — coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes, taking the dogs out — a regular life, boring love.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

