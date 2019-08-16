‘BH90210’ Star Brian Austin Green Initially Pushed Wife Megan Fox Away: ‘She Was Really Persistent’

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together for 15 years, but Green revealed in an interview on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast on Thursday, Aug. 15 that he actually wasn’t too keen on getting involved with his future wife when they first met.

“She was doing Hope and Faith at the time here in New York with Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, and I came and did an episode of it,” he recalled. “I met Megan on that, and she was really young. And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f—ing happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.’ And so I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

The actor explained that he had just gotten out of a relationship and “wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time,” but that his future wife was “really persistent.”

Green revealed that he realized his feelings for Fox when she said she was going to pursue other relationships.

“It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship,’” he said. “And then she was like, ‘Well cool, I’m going to go date.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, I didn’t say go date, please!’ So then that’s when I realized I was, like ‘F—, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me.’”

“And…we’ve been together now for 15 years,” he continued. “You know, it’s funny because you talk about Megan now because you know her after all of that. But you know, this was when I met her — [she] was pre-Transformers. It was pre-all that.”

Green and Fox began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2006, though they called things off in 2009. They got back together and married the next year and now share sons Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.

Fox recalled their first meeting in a 2012 interview with Cosmopolitan, explaining, “I didn’t know who he was, since I was too young for Beverly Hills, 90210. But the first time I saw him, I got butterflies. And the first time he casually touched me? There was so much electricity.

“We’ve had obstacles, and we’ve overcome them,” she added, via the Huffington Post. “I truly feel like he’s my soul mate. I don’t want to sound corny or cliché, but I do believe we are destined to live this part of our lives together.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta