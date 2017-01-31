Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested for Allegedly Harassing, Stalking Her

(Photo: Getty / Noam Galai)

Bethenny Frankel‘s ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the New York business woman.

UsWeekly reports that police took the businessman into custody after he showed up at the Real Housewive’s of New York’s daughter’s school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jason Hoppy, a 45-year-old male, was arrested on Friday, January 27, at his residence,” an NYPD spokesperson told the outlet, adding that he contacted Frankel, “numerous times via email and FaceTime, and approached victim making verbal threats.”

According to Page Six, the NYPD confirmed the story, saying, “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016. On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

Hoppy’s attorney is denying all charges. His lawyer told Us Weekly, “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

Frankel and Hoppy divorced in July 2016.

Related:

‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Announces Decision to ‘Distance’ Herself From Show

Bethenny Frankel ‘Rinses off the Stench’ of ‘Real Housewives’ Season with Some R&R

Bethenny Frankel Faces Backlash for Calling Anti-Trump Protests ‘Moronic’