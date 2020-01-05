Benji Madden’s Post About Cameron Diaz Prior to Welcoming Baby Girl Is a Must-See

Months before Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became parents, the pair were busy simply being an adorable married couple. And in honor of Diaz’s birthday, the Good Charlotte rocker had something so sweet to say that you’ll understand why the two are couple goals.

On Aug. 31, 2019, Madden posted a black and white photo of himself and his wife in order to wish her a happy birthday. In addition to the snap, he wrote a love-filled caption that highlights just how strong their bond is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” Madden wrote, adding a bunch of red heart emojis. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give I’m Yours Always Forever Many More Baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Aug 30, 2019 at 11:40pm PDT

Diaz and Madden originally exchanged vows back in January 2015, per Us Weekly. Ever since they got married, the Charlie’s Angels actor has been very open about how much marriage has changed her life for the better.

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband,” Diaz said about her relationship with Madden during an interview with InStyle, originally published in August 2019. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’;s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50 period. All the time.”

Of course, Diaz and Madden’s bond is so strong that they recently took a major step in their relationship together by welcoming a child. On Jan. 2, the couple revealed that they welcomed a daughter named Raddix.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple’s Instagram statement began. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

They ended their statement by wishing everyone the best for the new year and the new decade.

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” they wrote. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”