Jennifer Lopez Opens up About Her Life 'Falling Into Place' Amid Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck

✖

Amid reports, photos and even an Easter egg spotted in a new ad campaign of a rekindled romance with her former ex Ben Affleck following a breakup with Alex Rodriguez earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez is putting her happiness ahead of everything else. The singer and actress, who is currently promoting her newest single, “Cambia El Paso” with Rauw Alejandro, revealed in a new interview with Apple Music 1 that she has come to terms with herself and is “good” all on her own all these years later.

“Happiness starts with me. Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen,” the 51-year-old mother-of-two said. ”Once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me. Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again.”

Lopez adds how she makes an effort to live her every day as consistently as possible by “trying to grow and evolve and become more fully” herself while being “true” to who she is every step of the way. While the past three decades of her career have proven to be a “journey,” she admits much of her real-life ends up in her music. “It always shows up in the music,” she said. “Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It’s really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about.”

Sharing how her mission has “always” been to “put love into the world, love and beauty and art,” Lopez goes on to share how that has always been her thing. “And music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself,” she said. “But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you’re lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch a life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way.”

While in conversation with Apple Music last week, Lopez echoed similar sentiments sharing how she got to a point in her life where she felt good on her own. “I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming,” she said. “And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

Lopez and Affleck seem to be heating up this summer, as the pair were spotted again last week with their kids. Joining the two were Lopez’s daughter Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony; and Affleck’s two kids, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9, of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. According to a source close to the pair sharing details with Us Weekly, the couple is taking their relationship very seriously. “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon,” the insider said. “As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way. She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids.”