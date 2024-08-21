Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce From Ben Affleck on a Very Significant Date

After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but some are speculating that there is a reason she waited so long. Lopez made her divorce filing on Tuesday, Aug. 20 – the second anniversary of her wedding to Affleck in 2022. Fans figure there could be a symbolic meaning to that choice, if not a practical one.

Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, though she listed her date of separation from Affleck as April 26 according to a report by Us Weekly. Tuesday was their two-year wedding anniversary, as they got married on Affleck's estate in Savannah, Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. To be fair, that was a celebration for family and friends, as they had secretly said their vows in Las Vegas the previous month, but commenters still feel that Lopez did not choose the date by chance.

Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement, so it's unlikely that they were waiting out some kind of clock for legal purposes. However, some commenters are wondering if Lopez wanted to reach the two-year mark for some symbolic or clerical reason, especially knowing that her every move is documented online. Since Lopez made her reunion with Affleck into an album and a documentary, they are anticipating a follow-up from the singer.

Lopez and Affleck garnered a lot of attention when they reunited in 2021, more than a decade after their "Bennifer" breakup. They had both matured a lot in the intervening years and fans felt certain that this was a fairy tale ending. Rumors of strife in their marriage began in May of this year when paparazzi photographers noted that Affleck was spending his nights at a rental home – not the mansion that he and Lopez had chosen and purchased together.

Since then, rumors and speculation have filled the news cycle along with quotes from anonymous sources who spoke to news outlets. One report by The Sun claimed that Lopez and Affleck were clashing over work and their careers, with Affleck feeling that his wife was grinding too hard on projects with a disproportionate return. Another report by InTouch indicated that Affleck was disgruntled by Lopez's level of transparency with fans – both on social media and in her work.

The couple themselves have not said much about their relationship this summer, and that hasn't changed this week. They have not commented publicly on their divorce filing and it's unclear when the process will move forward.