Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spark Rumors After Spending Christmas Together

There is no reconciliation coming between Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The exes, and parents of three, recently spent the Christmas holiday together. They’ve remained friends and co-parents since their split for the sake of their children. Garner has also been a source of support for Affleck amid his alcohol addiction over the years, as well as his recent split from Jennifer Lopez. But despite decking the halls together, that doesn’t mean old flames were rekindled.

“They’re not getting back together,” a source tells InTouch. “Jen laughs off those rumors, even though that’s the Hollywood ending everyone hopes for.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two spent time helping others for the holiday. “Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving!” the group shared on their Instagram account. “Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community.”

Affleck and Garner have spent much time together since his split from Lopez, including jetting off to take their daughter to college. “Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” a separate source told the outlet last year. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”

Garner remains very much in another romantic relationship. She’s been dating John Miller for several years. Some reports claim her close relationship with Affleck has put a strain on her relationship with Miller, while others say Miller and Garner are secure in their union.