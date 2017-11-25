Bella Thorne Strips Down to Reveal New Tattoo of Boyfriend Mod Sun’s Handwriting

Actress Bella Thorne showed off her latest ink to her Instagram followers, and it was inspired by her new boyfriend.

Thorne, 20, is now sporting a tattoo of the oddly-capitalized phrase “I lovE You” near her left shoulder blade. She clarified in an Instagram comment that it was based on the handwriting her new boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun.

The Babysitter actress and the 20-year-old musician have been linked since mid-October, but this new ink shows that things are moving fast.

“New lil tat,” Thorne captioned the photo. “Guess what my other tat says it’s on my hip.”

The second tattoo she alludes to, which she shared on her Instagram story, says “bite me.”

