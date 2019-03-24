Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Husband Adam Levine’s 40th Birthday With Steamy Snapshot

Behati Prinsloo paid a steamy tribute to her husband, Adam Levine, on his 40th birthday.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram Friday to post a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on the beach on Friday.

“40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you. I wake up every morning more in love with you.. .happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool [Adam Levine],” Prinsloo wrote on the caption of the sexy post.

Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 lead singer tied the knot in July 2014, and share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 13 months.

The model recently spoke up about suffering from “a little postpartum depression” after she gave birth to her eldest daughter.

“It was difficult to get back into normal life,” she told PorterEdit. “After the second one, everything felt so much easier — it was easier for me to work out… breastfeeding was easier.”

At the time Prinsloo also revealed she felt fortunate because she didn’t feel pressure to get back into shape after her pregnancies.

“[Victoria’s Secret] never asked me when I was going to be back,” she told the magazine.

“I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant — I didn’t want to do anything [after giving birth],” Prinsloo said. “I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.”

Prinsloo recently also opened up about how Levine is actually the strict one when it comes to parenting their kids.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s, like, very about not… creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’”

However, Prinsloo added that Levine also makes sure to have fun with his kids.

“He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky,” she said.

At the time, she also told the publication she would like to have more children eventually, but wants to wait some time before expanding the family.

“I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure,” she said.