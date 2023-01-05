Bam Margera Joining 'Jackass' Co-Star Steve-O's Comedy Tour Following Recent Health Issues

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that his former franchise co-star Bam Margera is joining him on his comedy-stage show tour, following the ex-pro skater's recent health struggles. In a post on Instagram, Steve-O shared a photo of himself and Margera, revealing that his friend is going on the road with him for a handful of dates on the Bucket List tour. "Guess who's coming with me on tour and opening my shows from January 20-29 (Tacoma, WA through Santa Rosa, CA)? It's [Bam Margera]," Steve-O wrote in the post's caption.

He went on to share that tickets for the shows are on sale now for all the following dates that Margera will be part of: Tacoma, Washington (Jan. 20); Bellingham, Washington (Jan. 21); Salem, Oregon (Jan. 22); Grants Pass, Oregon (Jan. 25); Stockton, California (Jan. 26); Grants Pass, Oregon (Jan. 27); Redding, California (Jan. 28); Santa Rosa, California (Jan. 29). Additionally, Steve-O announced that he launched a "brand new Bam episode" of his podcast, Steve-O's Wild Ride, which is currently on YouTube.

The big news comes less than a moth after it was reported that Margera had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old former Jackass star was admitted to a San Diego hospital in early December with a serious case of pneumonia. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19, which complicated his situation. The outlet reports that Margera was placed on a ventilator in the hospital's intensive care unit, due to his condition.

Days later, Margera's family issued a statement on his hospitalization, confirming that he had been undergoing medical care but was expected to be discharged soon. "Bam was recently hospitalized," the Margera family stated. "Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia." The message added, "Bam is on the road to recovery, and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers."

Margera had a challenging 2022, and in a previous podcast conversation with Steve-O the two friends had a very honest chat about alcoholism. During the conversation, Margera explained, "I did a year of alcohol treatment and I actually have never felt better." He went on to say, "I actually didn't realize I had such a problem that I did. And..."

At this point, Steve-O interjected and asked, "Did or do (have a problem)? That's a distinction that we need to be clear about." Margera replied, "Yeah, I guess 'do.' Because (Brandon) Novak [former fellow Jackass star] said, 'Dude, if you just do a year you will understand how much better you will feel. Because you always go 30 to 60 days, maybe 90 tops. But if you just do a year you'll understand.' And I called him up after and I'm like, 'Novak, I understand. I get it. I feel great now." Margera added, "You know, I do not want that lifestyle. I've got a 4-year-old. I don't miss the hangovers whatsoever. And I just don't want to return to that anymore."