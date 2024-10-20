Cooper Barnes, best known as Captain Man on the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger and the spin-off Danger Force has been involved in a legal dispute in his residential complex. It was reported that Barnes’ wife, Liz Stewart, had initiated legal proceedings against their neighbor, Jessica Ray, alleging attempts to seduce Barnes and undermine their marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Stewart claims that Ray, a single mother who recently moved into their condominium complex, has developed romantic intentions towards Barnes. The lawsuit alleges that Ray has been persistently trying to lure Barnes through various means, including sending suggestive text messages and attempting to arrange private encounters.

Stewart’s legal filing cites several alleged text messages from Ray to Barnes. One reads, “have your wife put your daughter to bed while you come to the jacuzzi with me, so we can talk alone.” Another purported message invited Barnes to “come over and help me open this bottle of wine.” Stewart also claims that Ray attempted to obtain a photograph of Barnes by texting, “I love toilet selfies.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Ray’s behavior extends beyond digital communication. Stewart accuses Ray of deliberately engaging in activities like playing cornhole in front of their residence and appearing at the community pool wearing minimal attire during a birthday celebration for Barnes and Stewart’s 8-year-old daughter. Stewart claims that Ray left her own child at home during this incident, the outlet reports.

Stewart expresses concern that Ray’s alleged actions are not discreet within the condominium complex. She argues that such behavior could potentially harm Barnes’ career as a children’s television personality. Barnes has been portraying the character of Captain Man since 2014.

Born in Sheffield, England, and raised in Michigan, Barnes has built a successful career in children’s entertainment. He has been a fixture on Nickelodeon for nearly a decade, with Henry Danger becoming one of the network’s most popular shows during its run from 2014 to 2020. The series even spawned an animated spin-off, The Adventures of Kid Danger.

In a 2020 interview with ComicBookMovie, Barnes reflected on his long-running role as Captain Man: “I’m very fortunate for it. He’s a great character, and I love playing him. He’s fun. He’s cathartic because there are many facets to his personality that are ridiculous and out there. I’m able to stay reasonably calm in my own life even though the world’s a crazy place.”

In addition to his Nickelodeon roles, Barnes has appeared in various other television series, including Jessie, Kickin’ It, Cold Case, Suburgatory, and Switched at Birth. He is also recognized for his sketch comedy work as a founding member of the troupe Frog Island and a recurring player on Conan.

Barnes and Stewart have been married since Oct. 3, 2015, and share a daughter. In her lawsuit, Stewart is seeking damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress. As of now, neither Barnes nor Ray have publicly commented on the allegations.