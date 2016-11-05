‘Bachelorette’ Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Welcome New Baby

There’s a new Bachelorette baby!

The season seven Bachelorette, Ashley Hebert, welcomed her second child with husband J.P. Rosenbaum on Nov. 4.

They named their new baby girl Essex Reese Rosenbaum.

“Both mommy and beautiful baby Essie are doing great!” the proud dad told People.

He wrote of the new baby on Twitter, “Already has me wrapped around her little finger. I’m in trouble! # EssieLove.”

They are also parents to two-year-old Fordham Rhys.

Congratulations to the family of four!