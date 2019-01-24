‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Breaks Silence on Kendra Wilkinson Relationship Rumors

Chad Johnson is speaking out about those Kendra Wilkinson dating rumors.

The Bachelor franchise alum made an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro on Wednesday and played coy about being spotted holding hands with the recently divorced reality star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson is more prominently known as the villain on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and has appeared on other dating reality series, including a current stint on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. Wilkinson made headlines recently following her divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

“Oh! No comment,” Johnson said of the photo, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “It was like three days ago. That is me in this picture. We are holding hands.”

Johnson confirmed it was him in the photos, also revealing he had dined with Wilkinson at Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles, California. However, he would not go further on his relationship status with Wilkinson, or if their meeting had been arranged.

“I mean a while. It depends. No comment,” he said of how long they’ve known each other.

“She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up Kendra?’ And we held hands,” he added. “Boom.”

During the interview, Johnson also admitted to having watched Wilkinson on television in the past, when she starred in reality series such as The Girls Next Door and Kendra.

“I think I remember a little bit of it,” he said of his date’s television fame, which began in 2005. “I don’t know. I was young back then. But, I mean, I knew who she was.”

As for why he’d neither confirm nor deny his relationship status, Johnson said, “I don’t know. I just… not right now.”

During the interview, the reality television personality did say he’s not opposed to committing to someone.

“I mean, whatever happens happens,” he said. “I’m not opposed to anything. It’s not like I’m out there searching for things all the time, like, ‘Give me love. I need more women.’”

Wilkinson and Johnson sparked dating rumors earlier this week after the photo surfaced of them holding hands. A source recently told Us Weekly that the pair were on a casual outing.

“Kendra and Chad have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates,” the source said, adding that Wilkinson “is in a very healthy state” and “really isn’t looking to get into anything too serious right now, she’s still partially recovering from her former situation with Hank.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett back in April, though their divorce settlement has not been settled in court yet following a series of filing errors.