Bachelor Nation’s JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney Confirm Relationship

A photo posted by JJ Lane (@jjhlane) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

Another Bachelor romance is blooming! Season 11 contestant JJ Lane — who viewers will remember vied for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart — and season 19’s Juelia Kinney are officially dating, Us Weekly reports.

“Jueles and I have tried keeping it on the down-low for some time now just because of the continued scrutiny we could potentially face and the challenges with Bachelor-related relationships,” he said. “We’ve hinted at it, obviously, but never [made] a formal announcement, as we never really felt it was necessary, nor did we desire or creeave the spotlight.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple met on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise and remained close. Lane reveals it didn’t get serious until two months ago. “She’s an incredible woman and mom and one of the smartest people I have ever met! She puts me to shame in all aspects of the above.”

The pair also has the blessing of their children. Kinney is mother to 3-year-old Ireland, while Lane is father to 4-year-old daughter Gemma.