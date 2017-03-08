‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting First Child Together

Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bigger!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed to In Touch.

Roper and Tolbert revealed that their bundle of joy is due on Sept. 14, and discovered Roper was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test.

“Jade cried a little bit,” Tolbert said of the moment. “I was just really excited.”

Roper, who once considered becoming a doula, shared that she is considering an at-home birth.

“If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth,” she said. “But Tanner’s a little concerned.”

The couple met on the spinoff show’s second season in 2015 and tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January 2016. The pair shared that they’re already planning out who will cover what when it comes to taking care of their newborn, although Tolbert admitted he isn’t so enthusiastic about diaper duty.

“I’ll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!” he said.

Roper didn’t seem to mind, saying,”He works a lot, so I’ll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I’m naturally nurturing, and I just can’t wait to have our baby.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

