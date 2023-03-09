Avril Lavigne's Romance With New Rapper Boyfriend Confirmed

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are dating! The two seemingly confirmed their relationship as they kissed at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. After being linked this week, the singer, 38, and rapper, 33, showed off their love as they posed for photos together. In the wake of an unexpected split from her fiancé Mod Sun, 35, Lavigne appeared with Tyga at the Courrèges show last week. In the French capital, they appeared together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku restaurant, fueling romance rumors. Her closeness with Tyga was evident when she climbed out of a blacked-out people carrier within seconds of him after arriving for the event on Thursday. While entering the building, Tyga and Lavigne were surrounded by security, and a video showed their team trying to prevent them from being filmed. Together they prepared to spend the night with other stars at DiCaprio's shindig – who coincidentally made a splash when he arrived alongside rumored love interest Rose Bertram, Daily Mail reported.

It comes after musician Mod Sun said he was "blindsided" when the singer ended their relationship. Despite a two-year romance, the couple parted ways last week, with Lavigne's representative telling Page Six they "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour." Lavigne and Tyga were later seen having dinner with friends, where they shared an embrace before leaving in the same car, TMZ reported. Lavigne and Mod Sun became romantically linked in December 2020, with Mod Sun proposing to the pop star in Paris on March 27 last year. As she recalled the moment, Lavigne told People, "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River."

"We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment," she continued. A songwriting session had initially brought the two together. "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," the "Complicated" singer added. Prior to Mod Sun, Lavigne dated singer Pete Jonas whom she met on tour in 2019, where he had been performing with the opening act Jagwar Twin. Mod Sun became her next boyfriend in early 2021, thus confirming their relationship was over. Lavigne also was linked with billionaire heir Phillip Sarofim after the Canadian star announced in February 2019 that she'd been dating someone new for a year. By November of that year, Us Weekly reported the couple had broken up.