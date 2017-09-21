Audrina Patridge Files for Divorce From Husband After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from Corey Bohan on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ reports. The pair has been married for less than a year.

Patridge filed a temporary restraining order against the professional BMX rider on Monday, Sept. 18, and the former The Hills star was granted the order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time,” Patridge’s rep told People.

The couple had been dating on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015 and tying the knot in Hawaii in November. Patridge and Bohan welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple wanted to work on their relationship for their daughter.

“Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning,” the source said. “They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her.”

A second insider said Bohan is denying the domestic abuse allegations.

“Corey is denying everything,” the source said. “They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday.”

Another source explained that the couple’s differences played a part in the separation.

“Audrina is an incredible mother and loving person and it’s unfortunate it’s come to this,” the insider said. “They just come from different family cultures with different ways of seeing things.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @audrinapatridge

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!