Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Kissed at the 16th Latin Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were determined to stay on good terms for their kids, but WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!

Last night at the 16th Latin Grammy Awards, all of the biggest Latino stars gathered to share and celebrate beautiful music, and the night was full of surprises, POPSUGAR reports!

When Lopez joined Anthony on stage after his stunning solo performance, everyone thought it was purely to formally present him with his Person of the Year award. But then dreams around the world might have come true when J-Lo kissed him!

What does this mean!? Probably that these two are incredibly mature, loving parents who go out of their way to maintain a strong partnership so their 8-year-old twins can grow up watching their parents respect and support each other in everything they do. #goals

Cheers to you, Jennifer and Marc. Stay classy.