President Trump caused national outrage over the weekend when he implemented an executive order placing a temporary ban on entry into the United States from multiple Muslim populated countries, sparking protests and anger nationwide.

Many took to social media to speak out about the incident, including actor Ashton Kutcher, who used Twitter Sunday to express his thoughts on the matter.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War!” Kutcher wrote. “My blood is boiling right now!”

Kutcher is married to actress Mila Kunis, who was born in Soviet Ukraine and moved to the United States with her family when she was seven years old.

“We have never been a nation built on fear,” Kutcher continued. “Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

Later that night, Kutcher hosted the Screen Actors Guild Awards where he echoed his earlier sentiments.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home. And everyone in airports that belong in my America,” the actor said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.”

