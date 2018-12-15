Ashton Kutcher Bonds With Wife Mila Kunis and Children After ‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Premiere

Former That ’70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were seen out on a family day with their children on Tuesday, a few days after new episodes of The Ranch were released on Netflix.

In photos published by The Daily Mail Wednesday, Kutcher, Kunis and their children Wyatt and Dimitri were visiting a deli in Beverly Hills. The two stars were wearing comfortable outfits, with Kunis in a grey sweatshirt and cropped joggers. Kutcher wore dark jeans and a dark grey sweatshirt.

Kunis carried 2-year-old son Dimitri, while Kutcher helped daughter Wyatt, 4, walk forward on the sidewalk.

While Kunis carried Dimitri when the photos were taken, Kutcher told his nosy neighbor Ellen DeGeneres that Dimitri can walk. DeGeneres told Kutcher she always sees Dimitri being carried in his parents’ arms.

“The young boy that never walks is how old?” DeGeneres asked.

“He walks! He’s 2 [years old]!” Kutcher reminded her.

“He never puts him down,” DeGeneres said. “He’s always on his back.”

Kutcher told The Ellen DeGeneres Show audience that he always makes sure Wyatt is walking whenever they walk by DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s home to prove that Wyatt can walk.

“I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid. And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He walks!’” Kutcher said.

“I had seen him five times,” DeGeneres insisted. “I had never seen him walk!”

Kutcher continued, “So now I take him out of the thing, like once we get to the purview of your house and I’m like, ‘Go, go, go! Run little sucker!’ And I’m like trying to like dish him along so I don’t have to hear about it any more.”

The Ranch star now thinks Dimitri will grow up to be an Olympian because of all the running he will do whenever he goes by DeGeneres’ house.

As for Wyatt, who DeGeneres thought was 8 years old already, Kutcher said she is talking really well. “She’s a really good talker. She comes off as eight,” he said.

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015. Kunis recently starred in The Spy Who Dumped Me, opposite Kate McKinnon. As for Kutcher, he can now be seen in The Ranch Part 6, the show’s first episodes since Danny Masterson was fired.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney