Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors With Boyfriend Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen's new gold band on her ring finger has paparazzi asking questions. The Full House alum was spotted wearing a gold band on her left hand, making many wonder if she and her boyfriend Louis Eisner may have tied the knot. The former child star turned Row designer was spotted on vacation strolling along the beach in Italy on Sunday, Aug. 14. The couple also took a boat ride to enjoy the sunset. In addition to the gold band, Olsen sported a black one-piece bathing suit with a black-and-white sarong and a floral duster. She rocked a red, striped coverup when leaving the beach and accessorized with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The pair appeared in love, holding hands throughout the day. At one point, she wrapped his arm around her shoulders and kissed his hand. Us Weekly reached out to Olsen's rep about the potential engagement, but the publication has not heard back a response. It's not the first time they've sparked engagement rumors. Olsen was previously spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in July 2019. She was also seen this past May wearing another ring that stood out.

Ashley nor her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen discuss their romantic lives much. Mary-Kate told i-D magazine in a June 2021 interview that they "were raised to be discreet people." Regardless, it hasn't stopped them from dating and enjoying their romantic relationships.

Mary-Kate and French financier Olivier Sarkozy began dating in 2012. They wed in 2015. She once spoke about balancing her busy life with PORTER Magazine, telling them in 2017: "I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner."

The former pair were married for nearly five years before she petitioned for an emergency divorce in 2020. Sources told PEOPLE Magazine at the time of the split that they had lifestyle differences in terms of careers and children. They reached a settlement in 2021.