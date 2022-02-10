Ashley Graham Introduces Her Newborn Sons in Breastfeeding Photo

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are sharing their twins’ names with the world. Almost a month after the couple announced that their baby boys were born on Jan. 7, the model, 34, took to Instagram to share a tender photo feeding her second and third babies, revealing their names to be Malachi and Roman.

“Malachi & Roman,” wrote Graham, who is also mother to 2-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children [mind blown emoji]. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Ervin replied in the comments, “More proud of you than words can express.” Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski added a crown emoji to the slew of gushing comments, while The Talk alum Elaine Welteroth commented, “CONGRATS ASHLEY! Beyond in awe of you right now.”

Graham first shared that she had welcomed Malachi and Roman into the world with a simple Instagram Story on Jan. 7, writing, “Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.” The America’s Next Top Model alum added, “I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.” Ervin at the time reposted the message on his own Story, adding, “I love you, [Ashley Graham].” He continued, “Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Graham and Ervin announced in July that they were expecting once again after welcoming son Isaac less than two years prior. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote in her announcement. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” Then, in September, the couple shared they were expecting twins, sharing footage of when they learned they’d be bringing two babies into the world instead of one to social media at the time.