Ashley Graham Puts Her 40-Week Baby Belly on Display in Her Pregnancy With Twins

Ashley Graham can’t wait to meet her twin boys. The model, 34, revealed Saturday that she’s officially reached the final days of her pregnancy, showing off her belly in photos shared to her Instagram. Graham announced she’s “made it full term today (40 weeks!),” in the caption, joking that “due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first son, Isaac, in January 2020, and are preparing to add two more baby boys to the mix after announcing this summer they were expecting again more than a year after welcoming their firstborn. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

In September, the couple announced they were expecting twins, sharing a hilarious and heartwarming video in which the pregnant star and her husband learned the news at an ultrasound appointment. Graham said with a laugh at the time, “Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” as a shocked-sounding Ervin added, “You are kidding me!” Since then, Graham has been sharing her pregnancy on Instagram, even remarking last month that Ervin thinks her “stretch marks look like the tree of life.”

In July, Graham confessed to Entertainment Tonight that her second pregnancy has been different than the first in many ways. “I always heard that number two you’re a lot more tired, you show faster. It’s happening, I popped really fast,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”

Graham’s second pregnancy and baby preparations, however, have been more relaxed. “I don’t know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over-prepared,” she added. “I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this. Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I’m just not going to overthink it.”