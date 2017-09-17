Ariel Winter Stuns in Pink Latex Dress for Boyfriend’s Birthday Celebration

Ariel Winter made a bold fashion statement when she stepped out in a pink latex dress on Saturday night.

The Modern Family actress showed off the skintight selection in a series of Instagram photos.

In the first gallery post, Winter is seen posing in front of a couple of Margaret Keane-esc paintings.

Winter, 19, chose the look for boyfriend Levi Meaden‘s 30th birthday dinner. The couple and 13 of their friends dined at Asian restaurant TAO Los Angeles.

“Squad celebrating baby’s 30th at #Tao,” Winter captioned the photos.

