Ariel Winter Is Single – She Is Not Dating Sterling Beaumon

Modern Family star, Ariel Winter wants to make one thing clear about her relationship status, according to Us Weekly – she is "single AF."

In addition to denying rumors that she is currently dating longtime friend Sterling Beaumon, Winter recently took to Twitter to clarify and emphasize her relationship status. She even used an adorable gif of a piece of toast in a toaster!

Everyone thinking I'm taken when I'm just over here like hi I'm single AF pic.twitter.com/n4vbXRp8j2 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 2, 2016

"Everyone thinking I'm taken when I'm just over here like hi I'm single AF," she wrote.

The actress also discussed rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that claimed that she and Beaumon must be dating. The two have been seen together quite a bit since Winter separated from former beau Laurent Claude Gaudette in June. Winter and Beaumon have been seen together at a number of Hollywood events, including Variety's Power of Young Hollywood party.

"We've been best friends for 10 years. We're not dating," Winter said during her ET interview. "We see each other every day, but no, we're like, literally best friends … I've just kinda, like, been single for a little while now. I've enjoyed it, and if something happens, it happens."

Lately Winter has been keeping a very low dating profile. So much so that she decided to attend her senior prom alone. The night of the event she posted a black and white photo of herself with the caption, "Middle Fingers up/ Put them hands high/ Wave it in his face/ Tell him boy bye." Needless to say, her middle fingers were showing proudly.