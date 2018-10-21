Ariana Grande Steps out in New York as Pete Davidson Addresses Their Split

Ariana Grande was spotted in New York with her mother on the same day that Pete Davidson joked about their called-off engagement on the other side of the country.

Click Here to See the Photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grande was seen going on a shopping spree in SoHo Sunday, carrying Chanel bags stuffed with items, one on each arm, reports TMZ. The 25-year-old wore a big, puffy white coat and matching white boots.

PEOPLE also published photos of Grande in the Bronx with her mother Joan Grande and friends on Saturday. She was seen wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and wore her hair in a neat bun.

While Grande was out and about in New York, Davidson was on the other side of the country, attending a fundraising event for the political action group Swing Left in Los Angeles. During his stand-up set, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian joked about moving out of the New York apartment he shared with Grande.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson reportedly joked. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson also joked about having to cover up all the Grande-inspired tattoos he got during their brief relationship.

“I’m f—ing 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” Davidson joked, referencing his previous break-up with Cazzie David.

Davidson also said he was feeling anxiety after seeing an online poll calling him “stupid” for getting tattoos early in his relationship with Grande.

“So, obviously you know I, we (Ariana and I) broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said ‘Yes.’ So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f—ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid,’” Davidson joked.

Davidson and Grande’s split was first reported by TMZ last week, following a whirlwind summer romance. A source told PEOPLE the engagement was “way too much too soon” and the break-up was “not shocking to anyone.”

The split followed an emotional few weeks for Grande, whose ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died after a suspected drug overdose in early September. The rapper was 26 years old. Grande also sent several concerning tweets on Sept. 27 and told fans she was “antsy” and “can’t sit still.”

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see [you]. it’s all [very] up [and] down [right now]. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me [right now].”

Grande’s first performance since the break-up will be featured in an NBC special celebrating the Broadway musical Wicked. The special, A Very Wicked Halloween, airs on NBC on Monday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images