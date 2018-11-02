Ariana Grande Slams Pete Davidson Over Remarks of Their Split for ‘SNL’ Promo

Ariana Grande did not find Pete Davidson‘s engagement joke in the new Saturday Night Live promo funny, taking a swipe at her ex-fiance on Twitter.

On Thursday, NBC released promos for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, which features actor Jonah Hill and “Alaska” singer Maggie Rogers. In the second commercial, Davidson tried to propose to Rogers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete… You wanna get married?” Davidson asked her.

Without a pause, Rogers replied, “No” and shook her head.

“Oh for three,” Davidson said before the end of the spot.

After presumably seeing the ad, Grande tweeted, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

“Thank u, next,” she added in a second tweet.

Grande then retweeted a fan who responded to a tweet with the video by writing, “tag yourself i’m maggie.” Grande simply included a period, signalling she agreed with the fan.

Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind summer romance abruptly came to an end early last month when TMZ reported they called off their engagement. Since then, the two have reportedly not been on speaking terms.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “This has been a difficult experience for Pete. He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him.”

This weekend’s SNL episode is the firsst since the break-up was reported. Davidson did not make his first public comments until Oct. 20, when he joked about needing a roommate at a Los Angeles event.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson told the audience. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Grande also performed for the first time since the break-up and death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in NBC’s 15th anniversary tribute to Wicked. She also finally announced a world tour to support her latest album Sweetener. The North American leg will begin on March 18 in Albany, New York and ends on June 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Ariana is doing well,” Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, told Entertainment Tonight at Bette Midler’s Halloween party. “We just had game night together, the other night. It was me, Mommy, and Nona, and we just had a great time. Mommy won! It was Phase 10, Mommy won. But it’s good.”

Frankie added, “She’s working really hard, you know, getting prepped for tour and another album. Like, it’s too much! Lots of stuff is going on.”

“She’s a strong powerful woman,” Grande also told E! News at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party. She’s working really hard and I’m so unbelievably proud of her as I always am as her big brother.”

New SNL episodes air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images