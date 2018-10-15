Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split Reportedly Reached ‘Breaking Point’ Due to Mac Miller Death

The emotional fallout after the sudden death of Ariana Grande‘s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, played a significant role in her breakup from fiancé Pete Davidson. TMZ reports that Miller’s death was the “breaking point” in her whirling romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian, which came to an end this weekend.

Sources close to Grande and Davidson told the news outlet that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was in “an incredibly dark place” following Miller’s apparent overdose. The insiders said Grande realized she couldn’t be “fully invested” in her relationship with Davidson.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Grande and Davidson’s relationship was “way too much too soon.”

Their relationship was put in the fast lane in May when they became engaged after just weeks of dating. Since then, the couple has been through a lot — including Davidson’s claims that he was receiving death threats over their paragon following Miller’s September death. The couple largely retreated from the public eye after Miller’s death.

Sources told TMZ Sunday that they felt it wasn’t the “right time” for their relationship to “take off” and that they “still have love for each other” but that their relationship is “over romantically.”

Following Miller’s death, Grande shared an emotional tribute to him on Instagram. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Less than a month later, Grande concerned fans during an emotional rant on Twitter, during which she said she was “so f—ing tired” and to “jus wake me up the I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.”

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see [you]. it’s all [very] up [and] down [right now]. but hi. [I love you]. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” she wrote, adding, “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me [right now].“

