Ariana Grande Reportedly 'Very Serious' With Ethan Slater

It looks like things are heating up between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. The "Almost Is Never Enough" singer began dating the actor reportedly in July 2023. At the time, Slater was married with a new baby, and his now soon-to-be-ex-wife, Lily Jay, claimed she was blindsided by the relationship. Lily Jay and Slater dated for six years before they wed in 2018. Grande was also still legally married but reportedly separated from Dalton Gomez. They've since come to a divorce settlement and allege they split amicably. As for the reason for the split, sources claimed lifestyle differences were the cause for the singer and her ex. Despite the romances seemingly overlapping with their respective marriages, Slaton and Grande are said to be solid.

"Ariana is serious with Ethan," a source told PEOPLE Magazine. "She loves being with him." The source added they "go out occasionally" as Grande puts the finishing touches on her upcoming album, and they "mostly enjoy staying in. It's a very normal relationship."

The Wicked star and Broadway actor were photographed during an outing in New York City. They are said to have eaten dinner with Grande's father Ed Butera at her family's favorite Italian restaurant before seeing Slater in Spamalot. "They love to support each other in their work," the source said. "When she's done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."

Grande has publicaly supported Slater multiple times at the St. James Theatre in New York City since it began rehearsals in October for his latest show She was seen cheering him on during the show's first preview performance on Halloween and attended the opening night of Spamalot on Nov. 15. The budding couple initially met on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked and began a relationship off-screen.