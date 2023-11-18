Ariana Grande Charged at by Selfie-Seeking Fan in Alarming Video

Ariana Grande encountered a scary situation as she exited the St. James Theatre in New York City on Thursday. The star was signing autographs outside the theater when an overly excited fan charged her from behind with a camera. Grande looked over in surprise as security quickly converged on the man, but the "Positions" singer never lost her composure, nonchalantly returning to the autographs and taking selfies with fans.

On that particular night, the songstress stepped out in support of her rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater's latest endeavor. As the "Save Your Tears" singer attended the opening night performance of Monty Python's Spamalot on Broadway, where Slater plays the Historian/Prince Herbert, she wore a glam black velvet gown and sheer Calzedonia tights.

With a strapless dress, sheer black gloves, black heels, a black bag, and a black coat draped over her elbows to show off her bare shoulders, she donned a timeless look, accessorizing it with sheer black gloves, black heels, and a black bag. With pearl drop earrings and a classic red lip, Grande finished off her look by tying her blonde hair back into a simple ponytail.

While Spamalot officially opened on Thursday, Grande also attended an early performance of the show on Halloween. Before the show, Slater was seen on the red carpet with his castmates Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart.

During an appearance at Gutenberg! The Musical! last week, Grande was spotted backstage with Slater, where the two posed with the show's stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. They attended the event with Slater's Spamalot co-star, Urie.

In an Instagram post, Rannells shared photos of himself with the stars backstage, writing, "We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot's Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot!"

Grande and Slater are reportedly "on the same page" and "are still very excited about their relationship," despite both their divorces, a source told ET last month. "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other, and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source adds. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

Earlier this year, Grande and Slater were rumored to be dating after working together on the highly anticipated Wicked adaptation. Grande was finalizing her divorce from Dalton Gomez, which became official on Oct. 6, while Slater split from his wife Lilly Jay on July 26.