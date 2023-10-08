Ariana Grande Settles Divorce With Dalton Gomez for Massive Sum

The singer will not be paying spousal support, but Gomez will take the payout for the sale of their house tax-free.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finally settled their divorce on Friday, Oct. 6. Court denoting their separation were filed in Los Angeles, California and were obtained by reporters from TMZ. They show that Gomez will not be seeking spousal support from Grande, but will take a $1.25 million payout for the sale of their house.

Grande and Gomez listed their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023, though they did not begin their official divorce filings until September. While that may be fast when it comes to celebrity divorces, it feels like a lifetime in the news cycle surrounding Grande. The pop star struck up a controversial relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, drawing criticism from many fans over the abrupt dissolution of Slater's previous marriage. Meanwhile, critics thought that Grande should sort things out with Gomez before moving on.

Grande and Gomez's divorce is fairly simple with no particularly unique terms to report. The home in L.A. that they shared will be sold, and Gomez will receive a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 for the property. Sources close to Grande told E! News that they agreed to all their terms privately out of court before beginning this paperwork.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," they said. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

Grande met Gomez, a real estate agent, in January of 2020 and began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grande announced their engagement on Dec. 20, and they married at her home in May of 2021. From their meet-cute to their breakup, much of their relationship has been private by celebrity standards, which was a change of pace for Grande after her high-profile relationships before that.

Grande's current relationship with Slater has been under much more scrutiny. Slater filed for divorce from his long-time wife Lilly Jane in July amid a whirlwind romance with Grande. Fans were appalled, noting that Slater had made heartfelt posts about his wife and their young child within weeks of the divorce filing. The latest report from Us Weekly says that he and Grande are now living together in New York City.

Grande and Gomez have not commented publicly on their divorce. The singer has not said much publicly about her new relationship with Slater either.