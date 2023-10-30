Ariana Grande 'Heartbroken' Over the Death of Her Drummer Aaron Spears

Ariana Grande's drummer, Aaron Spears, has died, and the singer is "heartbroken" over the loss. Taking to Instagram, Grande paid tribute to Spears by sharing a photo of the 47-year-old musician behind his drum kit. Spekaing out on Spears's death, she wrote alongside the image, "I can't wrap my head around this."

"We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron," Grande continued, per The Blast. "The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together." She concluded her message, "Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed."

Spears' death was first announced by his family, on his own Instagram page. "It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears," read a statement from his wife, Jessica. "Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August."

"His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe," the statement went on to read. "We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us. We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." The statement then concluded, "Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into the world. At this time, we ask for privacy as we work our way through this."

Grande was one of the first people to comment on the post, writing, "Heartbroken. My condolences to you all. I love you guys and I am so sorry. My heart is with you." The Roots drummer Questlove added, "I can't believe this..." while singer India Carney wrote, "Oh my goodness! We miss you, Aaron. Thank you for the kindness and support you've shown me in the times I've gotten to work with you. Even before I met you in person, I knew you radiated positivity. Sending my love and condolences to your family." At this time, no cause of death has been shared.