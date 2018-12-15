Ariana Grande Comes to Pete Davidson’s Aid After Suicidal Message: ‘I’m Downstairs, and I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Ariana Grande posted a heartfelt tweet on Saturday afternoon apparently responding to Pete Davidson‘s concerning Instagram message earlier in the day.

Davidson posted a shot on Instagram Saturday suggesting that he was feeling suicidal. The note went viral quickly before Davidson deleted his Instagram account yet again. A few hours later, Grande tweeted a message that seemed to be directed to Davidson.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote. “I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Fans urged Grande to take care of herself as well, and not burn herself out taking care of others. The singer spent the morning on social media juggling the mental health status of Davidson and Kanye West, both of whom posted some disconcerting thoughts early on Saturday.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote earlier in the day. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

According to a report by TMZ, Davidson is now at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York at the Saturday Night Live studio. He is reportedly rehearsing with the intention of going on tonight. Meanwhile, Grande’s tweet about being “downstairs” likely refers to the studio, meaning that she is in the building as well.



The day’s social media drama began with Kanye West, who was tweeting about being off of his psychiatric medication. In the process, he responded to a tweet Grande had posted on Thursday urging fans to listen to her song rather than reading West’s tweets.

Grande answered this with well wishes, writing that she did not mean to trigger him. At that point, Davidson jumped in with his own message, apparently agreeing with West.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Grande has since deleted all of her tweets from the whole ordeal. She expressed remorse for her part in it, though again her fans urged her not to blame herself for the actions of others.

“Man I’m sorry I told a dumb joke,” she wrote. I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want is everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My God.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).