Anthony Anderson’s Wife Divorcing Him After 22-Year Marriage

Law & Order star Anthony Anderson and Alvina Anderson are divorcing after two decades of marriage. The college sweethearts married in September 1999 and are parents to Kyra, 26, and Nathan, 22. Alvina filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled by 2017.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Alvina listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. She filed for dissolution of the marriage in Los Angeles County Courts. Alvina listed the date of separation as “TBD” and asked Anderson, 51, for spousal support. “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner before the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the documents read. Anderson has not commented on the reports.

The Black-ish star and Alvina met at Howard University. “My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having,” Anderson told Parade last year. “My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was, ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!’ We got married on our 10-year anniversary.”

In 2015, Alvina filed for divorce, reports PEOPLE. She asked for spousal support and cited irreconcilable differences in court documents at that time as well. In the 2015 documents, Alvina listed April 1, 2014, as the date of separation. In January 2017, Alvina rescinded the divorce petition and E! News reported the two appeared to have reconciled.

Anderson is best known for playing Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on ABC’s Black-ish and its spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. He earned 11 Primetime Emmy nominations for the show, which began its final season in January. The actor also returned as Detective Kevin Bernard on Law & Order, over ten years after the show was canceled. Law & Order Season 21 airs on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, while Black-ish airs on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. Anderson also hosts To Tell the Truth for ABC.

Last week, Anderson posted a video confirming he was furnishing a new apartment in New York City. The video was filmed inside a car with two strangers who offered to help drive him home after he bought televisions from Best Buy, but Anderson ended up doing the driving. “This brother Alex was ahead of me in line, so I asked if he would drive me to my place, and he agreed,” Anderson captioned the Instagram post. “What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work! Just another one for the books!”