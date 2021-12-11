‘Law & Order’ Revival’s First Look Shows Anthony Anderson’s Return

The Law & Order revival is in the works and the first photos of Anthony Anderson back in action have hit the internet. TVLine reports production on the updated series has already kicked off, Wolf Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The production company, which is owned by Dick Wolf, released a behind-the-scenes look at Det. Kevin Bernard and another law enforcement official working a case in New York.

“Here we go. Season 21 of [Law & Order] is officially in production,” the site’s Instagram caption read, prior to the post being deleted. From the sneak peek photo, Anthony Anderson looks to be reprising his role and he’s joined by Jeffrey Donovan of Burn Notice, whose character has yet to be named.

Peacock announced the revival of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order flagship series in September. The original show ran for 20 seasons before its abrupt cancellation in 2010. During its heyday, the series raked in over 50 Emmy nominations and won an Emmy award in 1997 for Outstanding Drama Series. The famed producer Dick Wolf responded to the news, briefly showing his excitement for the show’s return after all these years in a statement. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” he said, commenting on the Season 21 order.

While his other shows have gone on to achieve heightened levels of success –– with several actors from the original series going on to star in other shows within the Wolf universe like Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. Though, the unfinished stories left unwrapped continued to draw Wolf back to the original.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.