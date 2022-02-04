‘Law & Order’ Fan-Favorite Cast Member Teases Return for NBC Revival

Law & Order is coming back with a revival series on NBC, and a fan-favorite cast member has teased their possible return as well. During an interview on The Talk, former Law & Order actor Jesse L. Martin implied that he might be turning up in the new series. “I couldn’t possibly say. I certainly hope so,” Martin replied after being asked about his potential involvement. He added, “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe.”

Martin played Detective Ed Green for nine seasons of Law & Order. Martin debuted on the police procedural in Season 10. He remained with the series until the end of Season 18, when Green left the NYPD after being indicted and tried for a shooting. The charges against Green were ultimately dropped, but he was upset at what had transpired and opted to leave the force. Deadline reports that NBC has not made any official comment on the Martin returning for the revival, but the outlet did add that a source close to production on the series stated that producers have not been in talks with him at this time.

The Law & Order revival was announced in September, with franchise creator Dick Wolf telling Deadline of the new, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.” Susan Rovner — Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming — added, “Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.” Pearlena Igbokwe — Chairman, Universal Studio Group — offered, “The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners.”

While there is no confirmation that Martin will return for the revival, so far the cast includes both Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston, who are reprising their roles from the original series. Anderson is back as Det. Kevin Bernard, while Waterston once again portrays district attorney Jack McCoy. New cast members this time around include Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) in a police role, and Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon. Additionally, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) will both be starring in the show as assistant district attorneys. Law & Order Season 21 debuts on Thursday, Feb. 24, on NBC.