Ant Anstead Decorates Christmas Tree With Special Tribute to Girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead made sure to sneak in a tribute to girlfriend Renée Zellweger's heritage to his Christmas celebrations. The Celebrity IOU Joyride host shared sweet snaps of Christmas tree decorating duty courtesy of 3-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, to Instagram Thursday, and fans were quick to notice some special decor within the branches.

In addition to the more traditional decorations, British and Norwegian flags can be seen throughout the tree – a nod to not only Anstead's British heritage but also the ancestry of his girlfriend, as Zellweger's mother grew up in Norway. "Tis the season," Anstead wrote in the caption alongside a Christmas tree emoji. "Having grown in the freezing UK I still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset!"

It's unclear if Zellweger will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with her beau, but Anstead hinted that the two had spent Thanksgiving together during a romantic trip to Sedona, Arizona. While the Oscar-winning actress didn't appear in any of the photos posted by the Wheeler Dealers alum, he confirmed the two took "so many" photos together that remained private in response to a fan's question of whether or not he got any pictures of him and his "romantic partner" during the trip. "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona which is a magical place I cannot recommend enough! So much to be thankful for," Anstead captioned the post.

Zellweger met Anstead on the set of his show Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021, telling PEOPLE in September of that year that he planned on keeping their relationship largely to himself. "Renée and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about," he said at the time. "It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

In October of that same year, Anstead shared a rare photo kissing his girlfriend to Instagram after taking a trip to New Orleans. "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans! The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!" he wrote in the caption. "All made made better by magical company to share it with...."