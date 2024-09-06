Angelina Jolie Romantically Linked to Rapper Akala — But Here's the Truth

New relationship rumors have emerged concerning Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. The 49-year-old star, known for her memorable performances and humanitarian efforts, has found herself at the center of speculation which links her romantically to British rapper and activist Akala.

The origin of this rumor mill can be traced back to the Venice Film Festival, where Jolie was promoting her latest cinematic venture, Maria. Eagle-eyed photographers captured images of the actress and the 40-year-old musician and was reported via TMZ. Initially published by the Daily Mail, these snapshots helped fuel discussion about Jolie's potential new love interest.

Adding fuel to the flames, In Touch had previously reported in May that Jolie and Akala had been "quietly seeing each other under the radar" for an extended period, suggesting a clandestine romance that had managed to elude public scrutiny for over a year. The same outlet also hinted at a possible connection between Jolie and Justin Levine, co-writer and composer of The Outsiders, further complicating news of the actress's personal life.

However, as is often the case in the world of celebrity journalism, the truth is far less sensational than the headlines would have us believe. Exclusive sources have stepped forward to set the record straight, stating that Jolie and Akala are not romantically involved. "She and Akala are not dating," one insider revealed to People magazine on August 29. "She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

A second source elaborated on their connection, explaining to the outlet, "They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him." The friendship between the Hollywood icon and the British musician has reportedly spanned "several years," with their bond strengthened by their shared commitment to social justice and global advocacy.

As for Jolie's current romantic status, the same source confirmed that the actress is presently unattached and not seriously dating anyone. This revelation comes eight years after her high-profile separation from fellow actor Brad Pitt, a split that has been followed by a protracted legal battle involving property disputes, business disagreements, and custody arrangements for their six children.

The Venice Film Festival, which inadvertently prompted this latest round of speculation, saw both Jolie and Pitt in attendance, albeit carefully scheduled to avoid any awkward encounters. Jolie's appearance was in support of Maria, a biopic directed by Pablo Larraín in which she portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Her performance garnered an impressive eight-minute standing ovation and glowing critical acclaim.

During a press conference for the film, Jolie offered insight into her connection with the character she portrays. "I think the way I related to her may be a surprise — [it was] probably the part of her that's extremely soft and doesn't have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was," Jolie reflected, per People. "I share her vulnerability more than anything."