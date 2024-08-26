Angelina Jolie Has Romantic Interest in Colin Farrell, Report Claims

Angelina Jolie might be eyeing the chance to rekindle an old rumored flame. According to a source who spoke with In Touch, the actress has taken note of Farrell's strong character in the years since they both starred in Oliver Stone's Alexander back in 2004.

"They were a great match, but the timing wasn't right, they both had a lot of growing up to do," the insider said of the pair, who are rumored to have had a fling around the same time, though it's never been confirmed. "She's very impressed with the work that he's done on himself and the man that he's become."

According to the source, one of the things Jolie — who shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — took note of is how Farrell has gotten sober to be a better father to his son, James, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave. At the age of two, James — now 20 — was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, "a rare genetic disorder characterized by intellectual and developmental delay, lack of speech, and an excitable demeanor."

"Everything's magnified when you have a child with special needs," Farrell has said, adding that James was his motivation for "putting the bottle down." In Touch's source added, "Angelina and Colin are both such loving parents, that's something that's important to her."

Neither star has commented on the report as of press time.