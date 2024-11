My love!!!!! A photo posted by Katy Mixon (@katyemixon) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:18am PDT

“American Housewife” Katy Mixon is pregnant!

The ABC star is expecting her first child with Olympian husband Breaux Greer. Their son is due in the spring, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We truly are so grateful for this time in our life. We are ready to rock ‘n’ roll!” the couple said.

Greer, 40, and Mixon, 35, are engaged.

Mixon currently stars on American Housewife and Greer is a four-time Olympic competitor and record holder for the javelin throw.