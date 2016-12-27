Amber Heard Parties with Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie After Divorce

August 18: Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard out and about in London pic.twitter.com/KRpRgqJfjv — Cara Daily Updates (@carasdaily) August 21, 2016

Now that Amber Heard is finally divorced from Johnny Depp, she decided she needed a night out. So, she joined up with Suicide Squad actresses, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie for a night on the town in London.

The friends were seen going to a Rolling Stones exhibition early on before grabbing a bit to eat at the Ivy Kensington Brassiere, according to PEOPLE. From there, the trio was seen going to, but not being allowed into, the nightclub Marylebone.

So, instead, the group decided to pass the night away at the celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse. What a great way to celebrate the end of a very public and very difficult divorce proceedings.

Earlier that day, Heard had donated $7 million dollars to charity – the amount she received in her divorce settlement. She had always said that the divorce wasn’t about money, so she donated it to a charity that will help victims of domestic abuse. When she filed for divorce, she also filed a domestic abuse charge against Depp.

At least the proceedings and her marriage are officially over. Now’s the time for her to spend some quality time with girlfriends.