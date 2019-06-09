Amber Heard Finds New Love With 25-Year-Old Model Following Johnny Depp, Elon Musk Splits

Amber Heard has officially moved on from Elon Musk, even as she remains embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Daily Mail reports that Heard, 33, has been seeing 25-year-old model Milos Drago for about seven weeks. The two met through mutual friends and quickly hit it off. They are moving fast having spent a lot of time together in both Drago’s native New York and Los Angeles, where Heard is based.

“They’ve been inseparable ever since (meeting),” the source said. “Milos has been to L.A. to meet Amber’s family and friends. … They’ve been hanging out in L.A. and keeping a low profile.’”

Apparently the couple is very happy, which, of course, desirable for the Aquaman actress in light of recent events.

“‘Milos is sweet and loving. They are incredibly happy together,” the source said. “‘The thing she loves about Milos is that they get on together and there is no drama. They just have a good time.’”

Apparently what gravitates her to Drago is how different he is compared to the tech giant Musk and the allegedly abusive mega-actor Depp.

‘This is a very different relationship for her. Johnny was much older and their marriage was volatile to say the least,” the source said. “Amber’s relationship with Elon was passionate but turbulent.”

They added, “He’s (Drago) a real hunk and when you see them together she showers him with affection. It’s like she’s gone for a ‘normal’ guy this time around. … Milos is a model but he’s from a solid family and he’s got a great sense of humour. He’s fun to be around and that’s good for Amber after everything she’s been through.”

Heard has been open about the alleged domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Depp. The exes are still in the midst of a heated defamation battle over the claims, with Depp denying her accusations and also accusing the actress of being an abuser, herself.

“I guess there was a lot of shame attached to that label of ‘victim,’” Heard said during a Girlgaze interview about domestic abuse. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors, with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward. As a woman having gone through this in the public stage, in the public arena that I did it in, I have a unique opportunity to remind other women that this doesn’t have to be the way it is. You don’t have to do it alone. You’re not alone, and we can change this.”

She added, “Speak up. Raise your voice. Your voice is the most powerful thing.”

