Amal and George Clooney’s Whirlwind Relationship Through the Years

(Photo: Getty / Mike Coppola) We are in love with true love, and if the news that broke the internet today was any indication of how 2017 will look like, anything is possible. After a short courtship and a beautiful Italian wedding in 2014, Academy Award winner, George Clooney, 53, and his wife, human rights activist lawyer, Amal Alamuddin Clooney, 39, are expecting twins this summer. While Amal hasn't sported an evident baby bump just yet, on Thursday's The Talk, host Julie Chen revealed the Clooneys confirmed to her that they are in fact expecting two bundles of joy due in June. As we prepare for the sweet babes to make their grand arrival, we look back at the whirlwind romance of this adorable pair that are George and Amal Clooney.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @etonline) October 2013 Reports state that George Clooney meets Amal Alamuddin through a mutual friend during a charity fundraiser in September. In October, the two are first seen together having dinner, though Clooney's rep denies they are dating.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @reformagente) March 2014 On Feb. 18, the two are seen holding hands at the White House screening for Clooney's movie, The Monuments Men. A month later they head out on a romantic trip to Seychelles, a tropical island off the coast of Southeast Africa. They later fly to Tanzania for a wildlife safari trip.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @amalstyle1) April 2014 According to early reports, George popped the question to Amal during one of their dinner dates at his Lake Como residence, where he cooked a home-cooked meal for her and asked for her hand in marriage.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @abcnews) May 2014 Could the reports have been true? Amal was seen sporting an insanely expensive engagement ring around town a month later. The ring, which features a 7-carat emerald cut diamond set in a platinum band is reported to have been around $750,000.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @amalstyle1) July 2014 In June, Clooney invites Alamuddin's family to his Lake Como home. It's around this time word spreads the two are having an Italian wedding in September. A month later, the Academy Award-winning actor goes to war with British newspaper, The Daily Mail after they publish an inflammatory article speculating how Alamuddin's mother didn't approve of her daughter's impending marriage due to religion. Clooney goes onto write an editorial for USA Today rebuking the story and claiming the article was entirely "fabricated." The newspaper ended up pulling down the story and half-heartedly apologizing.

​ (Photo: Twitter / @hellomagazine) August 2014 The two reportedly file for their marriage license as per British law stating all marriage licenses be posted on a public board on Chelsea Town Hall. A month later they make their stunning red carpet debut at the Celebrity Fight Night charity event in Tuscany, with Clooney touting to PEOPLE that he met his "lovely-bride-to-be" in Italy and will be marrying her shortly.