Alicia Keys Praises Husband Swizz Beatz After Halftime Show With Usher

Alicia Keys is showing off her love for husband Swizz Beatz amid comments Super Bowl viewers made about her steamy halftime performance with Usher Sunday. The Grammy-winning singer celebrated Valentine's Day Wednesday by posting several sweet photos cuddling up with her husband on a private plane to Instagram.

"I love u sooo deeply. Beyond words. Beyond lifetimes. Beyond skies and universes. We soar!!!!" Keys captioned the gallery, which featured three pictures of her sitting on her husband's lap. In one, Beatz can be seen kissing his wife's smiling face, and in another, Keys' custom socks can be seen featuring a photo of her and her husband on the red carpet.

Beatz also celebrated the romantic holiday by posting his wife, sharing a stunning photo of her in a gown alongside a shot of them together at dinner. "Happy Valentines Day to this Magical Queen , Genius , Wife , Mom, Best friend , Icon , Goddess , Trailblazer , Girl on Fire , philanthropist , Broadway producer , Writer , music producer ,love of my life , GIANT , I can keep going for weeks," he wrote in the caption, adding several rose emojis. "Love you for life MRS DEAN and you know everyday is V Day." Keys seemed delighted by her husband's tribute, commenting, "Everyday is V day!! You light up my LiFE!!! You ARE my life!!!!!! In love with you foreverrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr my KING!!!!"

Keys and Beatz tied the knot in July 2010 and have gone on to welcome two kids together, son Egypt in 2010 and son Genesis in 2014. Despite The Voice alum and rapper/producer having a strong marriage publicly, people tuning into the Super Bowl Sunday couldn't help but comment about how close Keys and Usher were on stage of Allegiant Stadium, where the two performed their 2004 hit "My Boo."

Despite the comments, Beatz made it clear he wasn't concerned about the halftime show, taking to social media to celebrate his wife's achievements. "Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," the producer wrote on Instagram alongside several emojis. "Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history [peace sign emoji]. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it's open until July blessings."