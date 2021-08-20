Peek Inside Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's $3.1M Phoenix Vacation Home

Musician Alicia Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, took advantage of the booming house market in Phoenix by selling their massive vacation home for $3.1 million. The home features stunning views of some local natural wonders, including Echo Canyon, Piestewa Peak, and Mummy Mountain. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals, fans can get a peek of the home the music power couple used for getaways. Keys, 40, and Beatz, 42, have shown an appreciation for modern architecture. They also own the Razor House in La Jolla, California, which they bought two years ago for $20.8 million, far below the original price of $45 million. The Razor House has been seen in Visa Black Card and Calvin Klein commercials and features a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean. Although they enjoyed the Phoenix home, their busy work schedule in California made it difficult for Keys and Beatz to enjoy their time there. Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, and Keys, born Alicia Cook, married in July 2020. Their first son, Egypt Dean, was born in October 2020. Their second, Genesis Dean, was born in December 2014. Beatz also has two children with his first wife, singer Mashonda Tifere, and a daughter with singer Jahna Sabastian. Keys released her most recent album, Alicia, in September 2020. Keys has plans to tour Europe and North America to support the album in 2022. Scroll on for a look at the Phoenix home the couple sold.

The exterior (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) The Phoenix house is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and the property is gated. The house covers 7,050 square feet. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Each room has beautiful views of Phoenix.

The entrace (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) The home's new owners can enjoy a home theater, game room, an eat-in chef's kitchen with pantry, a wet bar, and an infinity-edge pool and spa. There is also a six-car garage with an elevator to the main living area, as well as a wine room with enough space for 800 bottles of wine.

Outdoor patio (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) Even the master suite has a stunning view of the outdoors. If the new owner is a musician like Keys, they can put a grand piano in the master suite, like the one seen in the listing photos. There is also a huge dressing room with a walk-in closet and a private terrace.

View from inside the master suite (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) Beatz and Keys have been searching for a buyer for their Phoenix home for five years, according to Architectural Digest. The original asking price was $3.85 million.

Infinity pool and backdoor views (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) "We bought in Phoenix because it's a magical place. The way the mountains remind you of your smallness and inspire you to be great all at the same time is so powerful," Keys and Beatz told the Arizona Republic when it was announced they were selling the home. "The wonderful climate, the amazing landscape, the arts and culture, and the fact that Phoenix is not as overrun as some other warm-weather destinations, was also a big reason for us."

Mountain view (Photo: Matt Moreno/TopTenRealEstateDeals) The couple called the home "Dreamland," noting it was a dream come true. "It's open and light, equipped with all modern amenities," they said in 2016. "It has the most beautiful views and everyone who comes is always so moved by how it feels in the house. There's really no place in the world like it!"