Comedian and Ex-Husband Spark Reunion Rumors 1 Year After Divorce Announcement

Comedian Ali Wong and her estranged husband, Justin Hakuta, spent time together in California earlier this month, leading to speculation that they have reunited. Wong, 40, and Hakuta, 40, filed for divorce in April 2022. The American Housewife star reportedly briefly dated Bill Hader in the summer of 2022.

Wong and Hakuta were first seen walking together in San Francisco on Feb. 18, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet published photos of the two together, with Hakuta clearly still wearing his wedding ring. That same day, they traveled down to Santa Rosa, where Wong had a standup performance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding reception. They married in San Francisco in 2014 and are parents to Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5. In April 2022, Wong's representative told PEOPLE they were going to divorce. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source told the magazine at the time.

In December, a source told Page Six Wong briefly dated Hader after he ended a two-year relationship with Anna Kendrick. "They're no longer dating. They dated very briefly," a source said of Wong and Hader. "They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends."

Hader and Wong wanted to keep their alleged relationship private while her divorce proceedings were ongoing. "Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it," a second source told Page Six. "[Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali's divorce,"

Wong is best known for her Netflix specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She also starred in American Housewife, Black Box, and Insider Amy Schumer, and served as a writer on Fresh off the Boat. She voiced Bertie in the acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie. Her next project is Beef, a new Netflix series that will premiere on April 6. Steven Yeun also stars in the show about how a road rage incident changes the lives of two people.

In the November 2019 issue of Health Magazine, Wong said there was "no topic off limits" for her, even her miscarriage. She also admitted that her relationship with Hakuta, an entrepreneur, faced challenges due to her fame. "It's definitely weird," said at the time. "I'm very open about the fact that we go to therapy. We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected."