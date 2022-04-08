Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

✖

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin appear to have one of the most amicable divorce processes in Hollywood history. Just four months after the pair announced their split, a judge should be signing off on their divorce in the near future. Radar Online reports that the former couple, who split after 9 years of marriage, have come to a settlement agreement. They have agreed that neither will pay the other spousal support. Franklin filed official paperwork in Dec. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Per the filing, the couple separated four months prior. Good didn't hire a lawyer, nor did she file paperwork of her own. Franklin alleges Good gave him the OK to handle the paperwork.

Now, Franklin is asking the judge presiding over his case to grant him a default divorce judgment since Good failed to show up to court. Under the agreement, Good's former name will be restored. The divorce was a speedy process from the start, with Franklin immediately handing over his financial information to Good after his filing.

The couple have either a prenup or postnup agreement. Franklin checked the box that reads, "the issues subject to disposition by the court in this proceeding are the subject of a written agreement."

They do not have any children together. Therefore, there's no need for child support. Franklin also does not ask for Good to cover his attorney fees. The judge hasn't signed off as of yet.

Good says the divorce has been the "most painful thing" she's ever experienced. However, she does remain optimistic. "Not everything makes sense to me right now but… I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that's all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together," said told xoNecole. "What he's given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything."

Weeks after the divorce announcement, Franklin publicly called Good the love of his life. Its unclear what caused their split.