Alexandra Grant: What Twitter Is Saying About Keanu Reeves Newly Revealed Girlfriend

After she was spotted holding hands with Keanu Reeves at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, Twitter is “stanning” The Matrix star’s new rumored girlfriend Alexandra Grant. In the days since their debut as a couple, Twitter has flooded with comments from fans praising the newly revealed relationship, which marks Reeves’ first public romance in more than a decade.

I couldn’t care less about Keanu Reeves but his girlfriend is lowkey looking back at the camera like “that’s right, bitches” so I fully have to stan Miss Alexandra Grant pic.twitter.com/bKZOp7sTAu — sierra elmore 🌿 (@SierraWritesYA) November 5, 2019

“[Keanu Reeves] having such a lovely girlfriend is the breath of fresh air i didn’t know i needed and I’m here for it! Cheering for them!” one person wrote.

“the only celebrity news I have ever cared about is finding out that keanu reeves has a lovely arty girlfriend and they’re very cute together,” another added.

Many more are also praising Grant for being age-appropriate. At 46 years old, Grant is just nine years younger than Reeves, something that comes as a breath of fresh air for many.

“My boyfriend (Keanu Reeves) has a beautiful — age appropriate — girlfriend,” one fan commented. “She’s an artist, and I’ll allow it. She’s looks at him just like everyone should.”

“You know what the best thing about that Keanu Reeves story is? Not only that he looks really happy and content, but that his girlfriend is AGE APPROPRIATE. SO refreshing in Hollywood!” a second added.

ages aside, I’m in love with the Keanu and Alexandra Grant story because they’ve been friends for ages, have collaborated on photography, poetry, etc. over the years, and always talked v fondly about their respective careers. we stan a great love grown from friendship!!! pic.twitter.com/gghfSTxEb1 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) November 5, 2019

After being spotted together enjoying a three-hour dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California just weeks ago, Reeves and Grant made their debut as a couple Saturday night when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala, walking the red carpet hand-in-hand.

“Friends are convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic,” an insider told Life & Style. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

Although only just going public, Reeves and Grant have known each other for years, first working together on his book Ode to Happiness in 2011, for which Grant, an artist, provided the illustrations. They again worked together on Reeves’ 2016 book, Shadows, in which Grant again provided the illustrations. In 2017, they co-founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres.”

Their relationship marks Reeves’ first since public relationship since Jennifer Syme in the late ’90s. Their relationship reportedly ended after their daughter, Ava, was stillborn eight months into Syme’s pregnancy. Syme then died in a car accident in 2001.